Release of Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie postponed

‘777 Charlie’ is based on the relationship between the lead character Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, and his pet dog, Charlie.

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty’s much-anticipated film 777 Charlie was slated to hit the big screens on December 31 this year. However, speculations began circulating about the postponement of the film’s release, which Rakshit Shetty confirmed in a press statement on Monday, December 13. 777 Charlie will not release on December 31, the actor announced.

Extending his gratitude to audiences for supporting the team, Rakshit cited that the makers have decided to postpone the release of 777 Charlie owing to “the greater tasks in hand and limited time span”. He further stated that he is as excited about the movie as fans are and cannot wait for it to release in theatres. “You have stood by us and showered '777 Charlie' with immense love and support throughout. Thank you for your unconditional support. This is to officially announce that the release of ‘777 Charlie’ is postponed from the original release date of 31st December 2021, owing to the greater tasks in hand and limited time span. Sometimes delays are channels to greater destinations. We are as excited about the movie and can't wait to bring it in front of you. Until then lend us your continued support. Love and Gratitude,” the statement read.

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Kiranraj K, the film is based on the relationship between the lead character Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, and his dog, Charlie. Other actors such as Sangeeta Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B Shetty and Bobby Simha have also been roped in for other significant roles. Kiranraj has earlier worked in the direction team of projects like Kirik Party and Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu, among others.

Explaining the plot of the film, the makers of the film wrote under the YouTube description of the teaser: "It is an endearing journey of a stray dog named Charlie into the protagonist Dharma's life. Both literally and metaphorically. She is full of life and naughty quirks and is set to win over every heart that comes her way, including Dharma's(sic).”