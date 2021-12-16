Release date of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer Liger announced

The upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of Pokkiri fame and will be released theatrically in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie Liger will release in theatres on August 25, 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Thursday, December 16. The upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of Pokkiri fame. He is also producing the movie along with Johar's Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the release date of Liger, which will also feature actor Ananya Panday and American boxing legend Mike Tyson. "The Action, the Thrill, & The Madness - it's going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022," the filmmaker wrote. Karan Johar also said the team will present the first glimpse of the movie on December 31.

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda stars as a boxer and though the makers haven't shared details about Tyson's role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring. Liger will be released theatrically in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share with fans that he is excited to work with Tyson. “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson,” he wrote. According to a statement released by the makers of Liger, Mike Tyson will have a significant role in Liger, and the movie is about a mixed martial arts expert. It is further announced that Liger will also feature several foreign fighters in the movie.

Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead, while actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. The technical crew includes Vishnu Sarma as the Director of Photography (DOP), Jonny Shaik Basha as the art director, Junaid Siddiqui as the editor and Kecha as the stunt director.

THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022



Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG! pic.twitter.com/dj1TBgVbUW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 16, 2021

(With PTI inputs)