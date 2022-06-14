Release date of Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Thallumaala is out

Helmed by filmmaker Khalid Rahman, the film also stars actor Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film Thallumaala is gearing up for theatrical release. The makers announced the release date on Tuesday, June 14. The film will be hitting the big screens on August 12. “Thallumaala on August 12 in theatres worldwide,” the tweet posted by Tovino read.

Billed as a comedy film, Thallumaala is directed by Khalid Rahman and written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. Shine Tom Chacko has also been roped in for a significant role.Tovino essays the role of Wazim in the film. Speaking about the experience, Tovino wrote in an Instagram post, "While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more! I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up!”

He also added that he is grateful to his team for supporting him."Especially when you have a rock solid team backing you up and giving you confidence to explore and grow as an artist.Sit back, relax and get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with 'Thallumaala' soon. Till then, continue grooving to the killer track you guys seem to be having a blast with!"

Tovino has several films including one with actor Nimisha Sajayan in the pipeline. Titled Adrishya Jalakangal, the film is produced by Ellanar films, Tovino Thomas Productions, and Mythri Movie Makers. Speaking about the film, director Biju Damodaran said in a statement released in May, "Adrishya Jalakangal has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands.”

(With IANS inputs)