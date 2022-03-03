Release date of Shane Nigam’s Bermuda is out

Helmed by filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, the film co-stars actor Shaylee Krishen.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming movie Bermuda is gearing up for theatrical release. The actor announced the release date and shared a new post in his latest Instagram post. Bermuda is slated for theatrical release on May 6 this year. “Bermuda theatrical release on May 6th, 2022. Hope your prayers are with us,” Shane wrote.

Helmed by filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, the film stars actors Shane Nigam and Shaylee Krishen. Vinay Forrt will also be appearing in the film as a policeman. The poster features the reflection of Shane Nigam’s face in water. The poster and title hint that the movie will be discussing the Bermuda Triangle. A motion poster from the film was earlier released by actor Kunchacko Boban in June last year.

“Happy to release the motion poster of movie ‘BERMUDA’ Good luck RajivEttan, Badushah, Shain Nigam, dear friend Vinay Fort and the entire team (sic),” he wrote. Actor Shane Nigam, extended his gratitude to Kunchacko for unveiling the motion poster. “Thank you Kunchacko Boban for launching our motion poster,” Shane wrote. The first look poster was unveiled on May 28 by Mollywood star Mammootty. Both the posters create suspense about the theme of the film.

Shelly Calist, who cranked the camera for the hit Tamil movie Aruvi, is on board as the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad, who has won eight national awards, has been roped in as the editor. Ramesh Narayan has been roped in as the music composer for the project. Shot predominantly in Thiruvananthapuram, Bermuda is scripted by Krishnadas Panki. Shane was recently seen in Malayalam movies Veyil and Bhoothakaalam.

Helmed by filmmaker Sarath Menon, Veyil’s cast includes actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and actor Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The technical crew comprises Shaz Mohammad as the cinematographer, Parveen Prabhakaran as the editor and Pradeep Kumar as the music composer for the project. Meanwhile, Bhoothakaalam co-starred actor Revathy in the lead and premiered on streaming platform Sony LIV on January 21.

