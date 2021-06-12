Kunchacko Boban unveils motion poster of Shane Nigam’s ‘Bermuda’

The motion poster features actor Vinay Forrt as a policeman.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Bermuda on Friday. Helmed by filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, the movie stars actors Shane Nigam and Shaylee Krishen. Vinay Forrt appears as a policeman along with a few cats, who are seen peeping into a water body in the motion poster. The first-look poster of the movie also featured Shane Nigam resting his face in the water. The underwater backdrop in the posters as well as the title indicates that the movie is likely to discuss the Bermuda Triangle.

Sharing the motion poster on Facebook, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Happy to release the motion poster of movie “BERMUDA” Good luck RajivEttan, Badushah, Shain Nigam, dear friend Vinay Fort and the entire team.” Actor Shane Nigam, who is playing the lead role in the movie, thanked Kunchacko for unveiling the motion poster. “Thank you Kunchacko Boban for launching our motion poster,” Shane wrote. The first look poster was unveiled on May 28 by Mollywood star Mammoootty. Both the posters create suspense about the theme of the film.

Shelly Calist, who cranked the camera for the hit Tamil movie Aruvi, is taking care of cinematography for the venture, while Sreekar Prasad, who has won eight national awards, is on board as the editor. Ramesh Narayan has been roped in as the music composer for the project. Bermuda is scripted by Krishnadas Panki. The film has been predominantly shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kumbalangi Nights fame actor Shane Nigam will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Veyil. Written and directed by debutant Sarath Menon, Veyil also features Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and James Eliya in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

Shaylee Krishen, who was born in Kashmir, made her acting debut with the Amazon Prime Video series The Last Hour. She will also be seen in award-winning director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan’s upcoming Malayalam movie Jack and Jill.