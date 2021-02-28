Release date for Rana Daggubati-Vishnu Vishal’s 'Kaadan' announced

The film is titled ‘Kaadan’, ‘Aranya’ and ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi respectively.

Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil film Kaadan will release on March 26 in theatres. Kaadan is a trilingual film titled as Aranya and Haathi Mere Saathi in Telugu and Hindi respectively, which will have a simultaneous release.

Making the announcement about the film’s release, Rana Daggubati wrote, “Are you ready for 2021's first trilingual film? The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is back.” Actor Vishnu Vishal also wrote, “The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is IN THEATRES on 26th March.”

The Tamil and Telugu trailer will be released on March 3, while the trailer of the Hindi version will be released on March 4, Rana Daggubati said.

Kaadan/Aranya/Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon of Mynaa fame. The teaser of the film, which was released last year, showed that the film deals with forest encroachment depriving mobility of the elephants and the conflict between elephants and humans.

The film was initially scheduled to have a nationwide release on April 2, 2020, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film unit then announced the next release date for January 14. However, that also did not materialise.

The film is being produced by Eros International. According to reports, the film has extensive VFX sequences, which have been done by Prana Studios, the same studio that worked for Hollywood films such as Life Of Pi and Thor.

With this trilingual film, Vishnu Vishal will be making his Telugu debut. Actor Pulkit Samrat will be playing Vishnu’s role in the Hindi role. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Besides direction, Prabhu Solomon has also written the story and screenplay for the film. Prabhu had previously directed Kumki, which also dealt with the bond of an elephant and the main lead. Rana reportedly lost 15 kilograms for the film. The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Kerala and Delhi.

The cinematography is by AR Ashok Kumar, music by Shanthanu Moitra and editing by Buvan Srinivasan.