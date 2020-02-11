Release date for Rana Daggubati’s ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ revealed

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Flix Tollywood

Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi has been in the making for a long time now. The wait is finally over for fans, with filmmakers having announced that the movie will hit the marquee on April 2.

The film has reached the final mode of post-production and the promos will begin soon, we hear.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Besides Rana Daggubati, it also has Zoya Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Haathi Mere Saathi is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.

Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing is done by the Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty.

It may be recalled here that a pic of Rana Daggubati, which was leaked from the sets, had sent shockwaves among his fans. The Baahubali actor, known for his well-chiseled physique, was seen sporting an unkempt look with a beard. The haggard look of the star has fans waiting to know more about his role and why such a transformation was needed. Well, for that, we will have to wait for Kadaan’s film release.

Besides this film, Rana currently has Virata Parvam in the making in which he shares the screen space with Sai Pallavi. Touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics, reports have surfaced that the filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences.