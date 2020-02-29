Release date for Ram Pothineni's upcoming film 'Red' announced

The film is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Thadam', which had Arun Vijay in the lead role.

Flix Tollywood

Makers of the upcoming Ram Pothineni-starrer Red have announced the film's release date. It will be hitting the screens on April 9.

The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, this action thriller will have three heroines in the star cast - Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The technical crew of the Telugu version includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing.

Red is a remake of the Tamil movie Thadam, which had Arun Vijay in the lead role. It is an action crime thriller film which was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

It may be noted here that for Ram Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala 2019 was a successful year. Ram’s iSmart Shankar was declared a smash hit making his fans look forward to his next. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath. Ram Pothineni played the title role in it with Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal played the female leads. iSmart Shankar had Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh among others in supporting roles. Mani Sharma composed music for this flick with Raj Thota cranking the camera and Junaid Siddiqui in charge of the editing. Shaik Jonny was the art director of the movie with its stunts choreographed by Real Satheesh.

Kishore Tirumala’s Chitralahari, which had Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role, was also a hit. The film had Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead with Sunil, Nivetha Pethuraj and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. It was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.