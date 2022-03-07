Release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood's Jana Gana Mana is out

A new poster along with the release date was unveiled by the makers on March 6.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. The makers of the film had unveiled a new poster along with its release date on Sunday, March 6. The new poster features the actors sporting intense looks. Jana Gana Mana is slated to hit the big screens on April 28 this year. Both the lead actors took to social media to share the news with fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared the poster of Jana Gana Mana and wrote, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022! (sic).” Sharing the poster, Suraj Venjaramoodu wrote the same message. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

The supporting cast includes actors Vincy Aloshious, Siddique, Benzi Mathews, Anand Bal, and Little Darshan, among others. The film features Suraj as a cop, while Prithviraj is seen as one of the suspects of a crime. The script is penned by Sharia Mohammed, while it is directed by Dino Jose Antony. Harris Desom, Naveen P Thomas, Supriya Menon, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen and Listin Stephen are on board as the producers of the project. The trailer which was unveiled earlier, depicted an interrogation sequence between Suraj and Prithviraj.

Prithviraj has a number of films in the pipeline. His upcoming film Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew comprises Resul Pookutty as the sound designer, KU Mohanan as the cinematographer and Raja Muhammed as the editor. Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.