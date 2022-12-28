Release date of Ponniyin Selvan-II is out: Details

The much-awaited announcement regarding the release date of Mani Ratnamâ€™s â€˜Ponniyin Selvan- IIâ€™ was made along with a new teaser on Wednesday, December 28.

Following the massive success of Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the much-awaited announcement regarding its second instalment, Ponniyin Selvan- II, was made on Wednesday, December 28. The makers released a new teaser video and announced that Ponniyin Selvan- II will be released on April 28, 2023. The teaser video features shots of actor Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in a forest, Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) striking an intense look and Nandhini (Aishwarya Rai) looking into a mirror, holding a sword in her hand. The video also featured the phrase "Cholas Are Back", which is being used by the film's team to promote PS-II.

The story of the second instalment will continue from the point where Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) is shown to be drowning. Actor Trisha appears in the PS franchise as Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar, the sister of Arunmozhi and Aditha Karikalan. Ponniyin Selvan- I featured an ensemble cast of actors including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayachitra, Rahman, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Vinodhini.

Ponniyin Selvan has AR Rahman on board as the music composer. The film marks 30 years of collaboration between director Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, after the two first worked together for Roja. To mark the occasion, singers put on a live performance of ARRâ€™s greatest 90s hits during the trailer launch event of PS-I.

National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design, while Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. The two-part film is one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. The screenplay was written by director Mani Ratnam along with writers Jeyamohan and Kumaravel. The first part opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, with criticism from a section of viewers who said that it was not a faithful adaptation of the book. The costumes and jewellery donned by the actors also caught the attention of some viewers. Ponniyin Selvan has also garnered a lot of attention for the grandeur and scale at which the movie was shot. The first part of the film has reportedly collected Rs. 496 crore at the global box office.

