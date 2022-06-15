Release date of Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out

The film also stars actors Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The release date of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, was unveiled on June 15. Thiruchitrambalam will hit the big screens on August 18. Sharing the announcement, Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote, “#Thiruchitrambhalam releasing in theaters August 18th! (sic).”

Helmed by filmmaker Mithran Jawahar, the film stars actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The movie went on floors in August last year. The film was initially slated for release on July 1. While promoting his recently released film Nenjukku Needhi, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly confirmed that July 1 was initially chosen as the release date for Thiruchitrambalam.

The film has music by composer Anirudh. Dhanush has teamed up with composer Anirudh in multiple movies in the past. The actor and musician teamed up for the first time for the 2012 movie 3. Dhanush has also collaborated with Anirudh in Maari (2015), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Maari (2015) and Thanga Magan (2015).

Filmmaker Mithran and actor Dhanush have teamed up for films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran in the past. The shooting commenced in August last year with a pooja ceremony that saw Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen and Bharathiraja in attendance, among other cast and crew members.

Dhanush has a slew of releases in his kitty including a new project with Love Story fame director Sekhar Kammula. His upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man is set to stream on Netflix on July 15. The movie is helmed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, and co-stars actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura.

Apart from Naane Varuven directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, Dhanush has also collaborated with director Arun Matheswaran of Saani Kaayidham fame for a new project. Further details about the film are awaited.