Release date of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya is out

Helmed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ will feature Ram Charan in a full-length role alongside his father Chiranjeevi for the first time.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan’s upcoming film Acharya is all set to hit the big screens. The makers of the film announced recently that the film will be releasing on February 4 next year. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars actors Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the shooting as well as the theatrical release of the film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news with fans on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote: “#Acharya Arrives on 4th Feb22,” tagging Ram Charan, production banner Matinee Entertainment and Konidela PRO company. Father-son duo Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan will be sharing the screen space in full-length roles for the first time in this film. Prior to Acharya, the duo had teamed up for the 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, which featured Chiranjeevi in a cameo role.

Bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment along with the Konidela Production Company, Acharya, like many other films, had begun production in January 2020 but had to halt it due to the pandemic induced lockdown. Shooting resumed in November 2020 after the government announced relaxations. Most of the shooting for the film took place in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

Acharya was later scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13 this year, but it had to be postponed once again due to the pandemic. “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, stay home & stay safe! (sic),” the tweet posted by Konidela PRO company read.

The cast of Acharya also includes actors Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in pivotal roles, while actor Regina Cassandra will appear in a cameo role.