Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's 'Acharya' theatrical release postponed

Earlier, the theatrical release of other Tollywood movies such as ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Virata Parvam’ were postponed due to the surge.

The release of one of the most-anticipated Tollywood movies of the year, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. The movie was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13 but has now been postponed in view of the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The makers of the movie are yet to announce the new release date.

Sharing the news with fans on Tuesday, production house Konidela Production Company said, “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed (sic).”

The Koratala Siva directorial stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde will be paired with Ram Charan in the movie. Ram will be playing a full-length role alongside his father for the first time. Prior to Acharya, the father-son duo have teamed up for 2015 Telugu movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, wherein Chiranjeevi appeared in a cameo role. The movie also stars actors Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in pivotal roles. Actor Regina Cassandra will appear in a cameo role in Acharya.

The movie is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment along with the Konidela Production Company. Acharya, like many other films, had begun its production in January 2020 but had to halt it due to the pandemic induced lockdown. The filming for the project once again commenced in November 2020, after the government announced relaxations on the restrictions. Most of the shooting for the film took place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Other Tollywood projects such as Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish and Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam, have also been postponed due to the second wave of the virus. Mollywood movies such as Manju Warrier’s ChathurMukham and Rajisha Vijayan’s Kho Kho have been withdrawn from theatres after release.