Release date of Bholaa, Hindi remake of Kaithi is out

The film stars actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Flix Cinema

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action drama Bholaa will release on March 30, 2023.The film, directed by Dharmendra Sharma, also stars Tabu as a cop. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. "Proudly announcing my next venture 'Bholaa', releasing on March 30, 2023," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between the police and a drug mafia. Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Action-thriller Kaithi hit the big screens on October 25, 2019. The movie starred actor Karthi in the lead, while actors Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena were roped in to play other significant roles in the movie. Kaithi garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

The Hindi remake was announced on February 6 in 2020. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment said in the statement, "Kaithi is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you’ve ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake."

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj had confirmed earlier that a sequel is underway. Lokesh took to Twitter to thank the audience for the response and hinted about the sequel. “Thanks for the overwhelming response guys. Loved every minute of the sets and the entire process of making Kaithi. Will cherish this forever! Thank you once again Prabhu sir and Karthi sir for the opportunity! To answer all your texts and calls, yes, Dilli will be back,” Lokesh tweeted.

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his directorial Runway 34, which features him alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

