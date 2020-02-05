Release date announced for Amitabh Bachchan-Nagarjuna starrer ‘Brahmastra’

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna is making a return to Bollywood after 15 years with the upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair.

Ever since Brahmastra started rolling its release date is constantly under speculations as the filmmakers have changed it a few times already. Taking things in his hands. The film’s lead actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media account to announce the film’s release date.

“BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor,” he tweeted.

From this is clear that Brahmastra will hit the marquee on December 4 this year. With the release date locked by none other than Big B himself, we can expect the film to release as stated. Brahmastra: Part One will release in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nagarjuna essays the role of an archaeologist and he shot for his portions in Varanasi last June. The actor shot for his portions at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort and on the banks of Ganga.

The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar, and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick.

Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali, Sreekar Prasad, and Manik Dawar. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and is progressing well with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia, and London. The film, made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Fox Star Studios, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra under the banners Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.