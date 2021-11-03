Release date for Adivi Sesh's war drama Major announced

‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

news Tollywood

Actor Adivi Sesh’s multilingual, war drama, Major is all set to hit the big screens on February 11, 2022. Major, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The movie has been directed by Sashi Kiran and features Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, and Revati in important roles.

Taking to social media, Adivi Sesh wrote on Twitter: “ #MajorTheFilm releases on FEBRUARY 11th 2022 ! WORLDWIDE in THEATRES only #MajorOnFeb11 https://youtu.be/m8NrS4wt39w This Video shows you a glimpse A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan @urstrulyMahesh Hindi : Telugu : Malayalam” (sic).

The movie celebrates the life of the army officer, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The moviemakers said that the film goes beyond depicting his death at the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It also traces his journey and embraces the spirit with which he lived. The movie will take viewers through the life, love and legacy of Unnikrishnan. According to the moviemaker, all the shooting for Major has been completed.

While announcing the release date of the film, a short video was also released that offers a glimpse into the making of the film. Adivi Sesh’s transformation in the movie from a teenager to an army man is shown. The video also showcases the efforts of the cast and crew, where they are shown shooting emotional sequences and working in different climatic conditions.

#MajorTheFilm releases on



FEBRUARY 11th 2022 !



WORLDWIDE in THEATRES only#MajorOnFeb11https://t.co/y4KYVflr3B



This Video shows you a glimpse



A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan@urstrulyMahesh



Hindi : Telugu : Malayalam pic.twitter.com/tIpSvxRs7x — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 3, 2021

Reportedly, it took 120 days to shoot the film, and eight sets were used and over 75 locations. The movie will be released in three languages, including Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The film is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Earlier, the movie team had also released a teaser of the film, which garnered over 19 million views on YouTube.

Watch Major teaser here :