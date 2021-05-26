Rejig in Tamil Nadu bureaucracy, state govt transfers 21 IAS officers

IAS officers, including Karthikeyan, Supriya Sahu, Apoorva, Dheeraj Kumar and Kirlosh Kumar, get new posts.

In a rejig in bureaucracy by the Tamil Nadu government, 21 IAS officers were transferred on Tuesday. Among them, IAS officer and Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers' Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Limited (INDCOSERVE) Supriya Sahu has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Environment and Forests Department in the place of Sandeep Saxena. Sandeep Saxena, who was Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment and Forests Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Public Works Department.

Jothi Nirmalasamy has been posted as Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes & Registration Department, which was held by Dr Beela Rajesh. Jothi Nirmalasamy was earlier holding the post of Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

Dheeraj Kumar, who was Principal Secretary to Government School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department. Dheeraj Kumar is replacing Apoorva.

Karkaria Usha is replacing Dheeraj Kumar as Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department. She was Principal Secretary/Chairperson & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

Apoorva, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department.

Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts Kumar Jayant has been posted vice Atulya Misra as Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Kirlosh Kumar has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

Dr K Manivasan, Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. The post was held by IAS Shambhu Kallolikar as additional charge.

Shambhu Kallolikar has been posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Welfare & Nutritious Meal Programme Department.

The principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department Dr Karthikeyan, has been transferred as Principal Secretary to Government, Highways and Minor Ports Department.