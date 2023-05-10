'Reject hatred': BRS leader Kavitha urges Karnataka voters

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday, May 10, appealed to Karnataka voters to reject hatred and vote for development. She took to Twitter to make an appeal as voting was underway in Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of society and the people," tweeted Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, Kavitha resumed her normal activity on Wednesday after recovering from an avulsion fracture she suffered last month.

"Today after recovering from the injury I visited Kondagattu and offered my humble prayers. May Anjanna bless us all with good health and prosperity," tweeted Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council. She had suffered an avulsion fracture a month ago after she slipped and fell in her home.

The Karnataka Assembly comprises 224 seats, with a party or coalition needing to secure at least 112 seats to form the government. In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 104 seats, the Congress won 78 seats, and the JD(S) won 37 seats. However, after the bye-elections in 2019, the BJP managed to secure legislators from Congress and JD(S), bringing their numbers in the Assembly to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69 and JD(S) to 32.

In the current election, Congress has been highlighting the failures of the incumbent BJP, while the BJP is countering by invoking the popularity of the Prime Minister and the strength of a "double engine" government. Meanwhile, the JD(S) is urging voters to reject both national parties.