Regulate tuition centres in Telangana: Activists go to SHRC

Education

The activists pointed out that many tuition centres were run at homes, and lacked proper facilities and amenities like drinking water and clean toilets.

With several tuition centres actively functioning in Hyderabad, child rights activists in the city have filed a petition with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) over the lack of regulation and oversight by the state government on the issue.

The representation was submitted to the SHRC Chairman Chandraiah by the NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS).

“We most humbly submit that the tuition centres in the state are mushrooming without any rules and regulations and are conducting classes in unfavourable hours like early mornings and late evenings,” the representation said.

The activists also pointed out that many tuition centres were run at homes, and lacked proper facilities and amenities like drinking water and clean toilets. Many times, activists said, children were forced to sit on the floor during classes due to lack of chairs and benches.

“The children who go to tuition centres are always scared and in panic as the teachers subject them to rigorous punishment, also a single person teaches all the subjects in an unscientific manner,” the activists said.

“The Education Department has not framed standards, rules and regulations for tuition centres. We earnestly urge the Commission to direct the Commissioner of Education, Government of Telangana, to address the issue,” they added.

They also requested the government to shut down and ban tuition centres that were accepting students below Class 8 and teaching them in cramped spaces, without any basic facilities. This, they argued, affected the health of the children adversely.

Speaking to TNM, Achyuta Rao from BHS said, “We are not against tutors making a livelihood by teaching children. We are only highlighting a clear oversight on the part of the government. As the lives of thousands of children are involved, the government must intervene and regulate these centres, to ensure that basic standards are met.”

Read:

A hoarding for nursery toppers: Hyderabad school draws flak, but issue is larger

Hyderabad schools begin academic year without mandatory fire safety audit