Regulate posts against judiciary: Andhra HC to social media platforms

The court said that anyone who is unhappy with the judiciary was free to approach the Parliament and seek the abolition of the High Court.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday expressed its ire towards criticism on social media platforms directed at the state judiciary. The HC bench, while hearing a petition filed by the High Court in-charge registrar, expressed displeasure that the CID (Crime Investigation Department) had failed to act on cases filed over negative social media posts on the HC judges, according to reports.

The HC bench hearing the petition, comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi, also said that the court will look into the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the social media posts against the judiciary in the state, The New Indian Express reported.

According to The Times of India, the bench said that if anyone was unhappy with the court, they were free to approach the Parliament and seek the abolition of the High Court.

Earlier this month, a YSRCP MP said in the Parliament that Andhra Pradesh was curbing media freedom in the state. MP Midhun Reddyâ€™s statement came a day after the High Court issued a gag order restraining the media from publishing or airing stories regarding an FIR in the Amaravati land case.

ToI reported that the court expressed dissatisfaction over the counter affidavits filed by the CID, with the standing counsel for the High Court stating that they did not furnish the required information.

The HC bench also reportedly said that if such attacks on social media continue to lower the dignity of the judiciary, people may take law into their own hands, leading to civil unrest or strife.

The High Court on Thursday further asked social media platforms to regulate such posts which target the judiciary, according to TNIE. The advocates appearing on behalf of the social media platforms reportedly spoke about cooperating in protecting the dignity of the courts. The matter has been posted to October 6.