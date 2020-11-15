Registration of non-agricultural lands to resume in Telangana from Nov 23

The decision to resume registration when the Telangana HC has directed the state government to stop its data collection of Aadhaar and caste details on Dharani portal.

From November 23 land registration for non-agricultural lands will resume again in Telangana, informed the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday. The registrations were stopped on September 8 for a smooth rollout of the Dharani portal, for digitising and records and carrying out land mutations. The project has been ongoing in a pilot mode in select districts across the state for the past two years and was officially launched this October 29.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that the Chief Minister has agreed to resume registration across as most teething problems associated with Dharani portal were resolved. The commencement of registrations for non-agriculture lands registration process will begin again from November 23. The State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will oversee the smooth launch of the non-agriculture lands registration process, the CM said.

The decision to commence the registration process comes despite a standing Telangana High Court order on November 1 asking the state government to stop its data collection. The court had directed the state government to stop collecting and uploading any data pertaining to non-agricultural properties of individuals to the Dharani portal. The court had also said that the government cannot insist on aadhaar, caste and other details for agricultural properties. The High Court had also directed the state government not to share the data with any third party vendors, maintaining the portal.

KCR discussed the status of Dharani portal at a high-level review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday with the officials concerned. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The process of registration of agriculture lands through the Dharani portal launched by the government has become popular among the people and it received a very good response from them.”

Dharani portal was launched by the Telangana Chief Minister with the aim of bringing down corruption in the revenue department. The digitisation of land records is part of the new revenue act, The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Book Act, 2020.

The Chief Minister said the Dharani Portal has overcome its initial teething problems,“ In another three to four days it would overcome all the initial problems. We have decided to commence registration of non-agriculture lands only after getting all the matters pertaining to Dharani Portal cleared. Hence we waited for some days.”