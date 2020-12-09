Regina Cassandra spends time at organic farm near Mangaluru

The actor also visited the Thannirbhavi beach, where she did stand-up paddling and was part of the surf life-saving programme.

Flix Cinema

Regina Cassandra spent time at an organic farm in Adyanadka, a village near Mangaluru, getting to know the nuances of farming. The actor, in an interview with the Times of India, revealed that she got to know about the farm through her friends in Bengaluru and decided to spend a few days there. Recalling the events that led her to try her hand at organic farming, she said, “In 2018, I had a major epiphany about life and what we are doing to our planet. Ever since I’ve been conscious about my ways and that’s probably what drew me to spending time amidst nature and trying my hand at agricultural activities.”

During her stay at the farm, Regina harvested radish, gongura and ivy gourd. She also got to know about sustainable farming and chemical-free food apart from trying out activities like flying fox, rope swing and stand-up paddling.

Regina’s stay at the farm was completed with a visit to the Thannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru, where she did stand-up paddling and was part of the surf life-saving programme.

Regina’s last film release was Evaru in Telugu. The film was directed by Venkat Ramji with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. The technical crew of this flick included Sricharan Pakala for music composition, Vamsi Patchipulusu for cranking the camera and Garry BH for editing. Regina played the female lead in this flick with Adivi Sesh, Naveen Chandra and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Evaru was bankrolled by Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kavin Anne under the banner PVP Cinemas.

At present, Regina has three Tamil movies in her kitty – Chakra, Kallapart and Kasada Thapara.

Chakra, a sequel to Irumbu Thirai, has Vishal in the lead role. The film is directed by director Ezhil’s erstwhile associate MS Anandan. It has Regina and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and is likely to hit the marquee next year. Vishal is also bankrolling the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this flick with KT Balasubramaniyam handling the cinematography.

Venkat Prabhu is producing Kasada Thapara under his banner Black Ticket Company in association with Ravindran’s Trident Arts. The film is directed by Chimbu Devan. An interesting feature about Kasada Thapara is that six editors and six cinematographers have worked on this film. Antony, Kasi Viswanathan, Praveen KL, Rooban, Vivek Harshan and Raja Mohammed are responsible for the film’s editing while MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, SR Kathir, Balasubramaniam and Sakthi Saravanan have handled the camera. The film’s star cast includes Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Vijayalakshmi, Regina and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Regina’s other Tamil film Kallapart, touted to be an action thriller, is written and directed by Rajapandi. Nivas K Prasanna is composing the tunes for the film and editing is handled by S Ilaiyaraaja.

