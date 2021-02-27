Regina Cassandra shares new poster of Selvaraghavan's 'Nenjam Marappathillai'

'Nenjam Marappathillai' is slated to be released on March 5, after a delay of more than three years.

Flix Kollywood

On Friday, less than a week ahead of its release, the makers of the upcoming Tamil horror thriller Nenjam Marappathillai released a new poster from the film, featuring lead actor Regina Cassandra. The Selvaraghavan directorial is slated to be released on March 5, after years of struggling to find a release date.

Regina took to Twitter to share the poster of the movie. “ #Mariyam is all and I CANNOT wait for you to see her world. Ask and you shall receive. # NenjamMarappathillai from March 5th,” the 30-year-old actor’s tweet read.

Selvaraghavan shared the poster as well, along with his appreciation for Regina Cassandra. “What a talent @ReginaCassandra is ! #Nenjammarapathillai,” the director wrote, while retweeting Regina’s post.

Nenjam Marappathillai will also feature SJ Suryah and Nandita Swetha in key roles. The movie was initially scheduled to release in December 2017, but was delayed for unknown reasons. The new poster released by the makers of Nenjam Marappathillai was well- received by the audience, who have been eagerly waiting to receive updates about the movie.

In 2017, Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to respond to fans’ queries about the film’s release. “Deeply touched by all your queries about the release of Nenjam Marappathillai. Very soon. The release date isn’t in the director’s hands. The producer owns the film and Madan sir knows the best. Thank you for your patience and faith,” the Aayirathil Oruvan director’s tweet read.

Good morning friends. Deeply touched by all your queries about release of #NenjamMarappathillai. Soon. Very soon. — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) August 18, 2017

Nenjam Marappathillai is produced by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively. Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the music composer for the venture. The music director will be collaborating with Selvaraghavan after 10 years. Prior to Nenjam Marappathillai, the duo worked together in Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai.