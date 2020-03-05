Regina Cassandra’s ‘Soorpanagai’ first look is intriguing

Directed by Caarthick Raju, the bilingual is titled ‘Nene Naa’ in Telugu.

Maverick director Caarthick Raju is currently busy directing a heroine-centric film with Regina Cassandra playing the lead role. The shooting of this Tamil-Telugu bilingual commenced in a village in Tamil Nadu and is progressing well.

The title for the Tamil version is Soorpanagai while the Telugu version is titled Nene Naa. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi recently released the first look poster of this mystery thriller through his social media page and posted: “Terrific #Soorpanagai #NeneNaa Directed by @caarthickraju @ReginaCassandra Tamil/Telugu Bilingual Produced by #RajShekarVarma #AppleTreeStudios.”

The first look poster features Regina Cassandra dressed up as a queen decked in a maroon and gold saree and jewellery but with scratch marks on her cheeks. Reports say that the actor plays an archaeologist in the bilingual and will be doing some daredevil stunts for which she underwent rigorous training. Akshara Gowda has been signed up to play the other heroine while Vennela Kishore will be seen in a pivotal role.

The shooting of this bilingual commenced in Courtallam recently. Announcing the project, Caarthick Raju had posted in January: “Excited n happy to announce my next, a Tamil Telugu bilingual with the talented @ReginaCassandra to be produced by Raj Sekhar Varma brother for #AppleTreeStudios. Cast / Crew, Title n First look shortly @SureshChandraa @vamsikaka @ProRekha @sathishoffl @sathishmsk @DoneChannel1.”

It may be noted here that Regina currently has Kasada Thapara needing her attention besides a couple of other films. Venkat Prabhu is producing Kasada Thapara under his banner Black Ticket Company in association with Ravindran’s Trident Arts.

Akshara Gowda, on the other hand, has the Kannada movie Trivikrama directed by Sahana Murthy. Veteran actor V Ravichandran’s son Vikram is playing the lead role in this flick, which will be his acting debut. Arjun Janya is composing the tunes for the film with Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera. Trivikrama is bankrolled by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner Gowri Entertainers.

