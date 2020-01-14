Regina Cassandra’s next to be directed by Caarthick Raju

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film will reportedly have Regina playing the role of an archaeologist.

Flix Kollywood

Director Caarthick Raju had announced that his next would be a heroine-centric film and that Regina Cassandra will be playing the lead role. There was an update about this film a few days ago and it is that Akshara Gowda has been roped in to play the second lead in it.

The shooting of this bilingual, to be released in Tamil and Telugu, commenced in Courtallam recently. Announcing the project, director Caarthick posted saying: “Excited n happy to announce my next, a Tamil Telugu bilingual with the talented @ReginaCassandra to be produced by Raj Sekhar Varma brother for #AppleTreeStudios. Cast / Crew, Title n First look shortly @SureshChandraa @vamsikaka @ProRekha @sathishoffl @sathishmsk @DoneChannel1.”

Excited n happy to announce my next, a Tamil Telugu bilingual with the talented @ReginaCassandra to be produced by Raj Sekhar Varma brother for #AppleTreeStudios. Cast / Crew, Title n First look shortly @SureshChandraa @vamsikaka @ProRekha @sathishoffl @sathishmsk @DoneChannel1 — caarthick raju (@caarthickraju) January 7, 2020

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film will have the right mixture of action and comedy. Sources in the know say that Regina, who will play the role of an archaeologist, will be doing all the stunts herself without opting for body doubles.

It may be noted here that Regina currently has Kasada Thapara needing her attention, besides a couple of other films. Venkat Prabhu is producing Kasada Thapara under his banner Black Ticket Company in association with Ravindran’s Trident Arts.

Akshara Gowda, on the other hand, has the Kannada movie Trivikrama directed by Sahana Murthy in her kitty. Veteran actor V Ravichandran’s son Vikram is playing the lead role in this flick, which will be his acting debut. Trivikrama is bankrolled by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner Gowri Entertainers. Arjun Janya is on board to compose the tunes for the film with Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera.

Akshara Gowda is not a new face to the Tamil and Telugu film industries as she was seen in cameo roles in the Vijay starrer Thuppaki and Ajith starrer Arrambam. Her debut in Tollywood was with the Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2.

(Content provided by Digital Native)