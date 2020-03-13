Regina Cassandra roped in for a celebration number in Chiranjeevi's ‘Acharya’

“I love to dance, and if it’s opposite Chiranjeevi sir, I know it doesn’t get any better, so I wanted to grab it," said Regina.

Flix Tollywood

The megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi has commenced shooting for his next film directed by Koratala Siva, a first in their combination. Currently titled Chiru 152, the project was announced last year and was launched last October and the shooting commenced earlier this year at a specially erected set in Kokapet.

Actor Regina Cassandra has been roped in to perform for a celebration song. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Regina said it was a no-brainer to come on board to match steps with Chiranjeevi. “I love to dance, and if it’s opposite Chiranjeevi sir, I know it doesn’t get any better, so I wanted to grab it. And I am thankful for the opportunity. Since I was never earlier part of any special number, when I got a call from the filmmakers in January, I wanted to give it a try. I always believe in one thing — try different things.”

Admitting that it was a challenge to match steps with Chiranjeevi, Regina said “I think what sets him apart from others is the effortlessness with which he grooves. It looks so natural.”

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, Ram Charan was supposed to play a Naxalite in Acharya but with Mahesh Babu brought in, the director decided to make it as a student leader. Though it is a cameo, it will be a very meaty role and Mahesh Babu is likely to have Pooja Hegde playing his love interest.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainment. The film features legendary cinematographer Tirru and editor Sreekar Prasad. The makers are yet to announce the music director for the film.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter. It had the megastar Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. The period film, which hit the theatres in October, received mixed reviews from the audience.

It may be noted that Regina currently has a heroine-centric bilingual film directed by Caarthick Raju. The shooting of this Tamil - Telugu bilingual commenced in a village in Tamil Nadu and is progressing well. The title for the Tamil version is Soorpanagai and for the Telugu version is Nene Naa.

Besides, she also has Kasada Thapara needing her attention. Venkat Prabhu is producing Kasada Thapara under his banner Black Ticket Company, in association with Ravindran's Trident Arts.

Content provided by Digital Native