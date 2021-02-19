‘Regained people’s trust during padayatra’: Telangana MLA Seethakka after 10-day yatra

Seethakka, along with Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy undertook a 10-day yatra to support the farmers’ protest.

The 10-day padayatra taken by the Congress party under the leadership of Telangana Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, has rejuvenated the cadre, says Mulugu legislator Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka.

Revanth Reddy took up a 130-km ‘Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ earlier this month, touring the districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, supporting the farmers’ agitation in Delhi.

Seethakka who had participated in Revanth’s campaign says that the yatra was essential to signify the party’s leadership to the people, besides educating farmers in the state to understand the gravity of the contentious farm laws.

“The padayatra was a wide success. Through the campaign we were able to reach out to the masses and the youth, most importantly the farmers,” she says in an interview with TNM.

The padayatra gains significance as the Congress party is looking for a replacement to Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had resigned as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president following the party’s drubbing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections. Revanth Reddy who has been vying for the leadership position, launched his own campaign without the consultations of other leaders.

The yatra ensured that they could reach out to the farmers and understand their plight, the Mulugu MLA says.

“The padayatra was crucial. We wanted to tell the farmers that we are there for them. While the farmers in the north Indian states are demanding the three laws to be repealed, here the farmers are not aware of its impact. These laws work against their interest. Through his campaign we were able to give clarity on the laws,” Seethakka says.

“Wherever we held a meeting, a large number of people had participated voluntarily. We could gain their support. We are happy about it. This is how a party should function. They should be constantly in action so that the cadre remains spirited.”

While the BJP claims that they are the alternative party in the state and that the Congress has lost its ground, according to Seethakka, the party enjoys goodwill among the people. “If we fight for the people on all the burning issues, they will always support us. And Congress has a goodwill amongst people. People know that we do not endorse or indulge in communal politics. People want Congress to come back to power.”

Leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komati Reddy Raja Gopal Reddy have reportedly expressed their displeasure. According to these leaders, Revanth violated the party discipline by going for a yatra without the permission of the party.

Talking about why joined Revanth Reddy's campaign she says, "He's a leader who has been strongly fighting against the government by being vocal. Though he is being intimidated with cases, he has been fightly in an uncompromised manner."