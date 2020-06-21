‘Reflects degraded mentality’: Kerala CM on Cong leader Mullappally mocking Shailaja

Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Mullappally Ramachandran for his comments, calling the Health Minister 'COVID queen' and 'Nipah Princess'.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came down heavily on Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran and accused him of attempting to ‘destroy the system’. The Chief Minister said that the Congress leader attacked Health Minister KK Shailaja individually to destroy all her good works.

The Chief Minister was responding to Mullappally’s comments calling the Health Minister 'COVID queen' and 'Nipah Princess'.

On Saturday, the KPCC President called the Minister a 'rock dancer', referring to an article in the British newspaper The Guardian, which termed her a rockstar for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Condemning Congress’ protest at the workplace of Sajeesh, husband of nurse Lini, who lost her life due to Nipah, the Chief Minister asked that the family not be hunted. Sajeesh had earlier opposed Mullappally’s remarks. CM Pinarayi said that all of Kerala is with Lini's family.

“He is angry that the world praises Kerala. That shows how degraded mentality he has,” the Chief Minister lashed out.

He said that Mullappally showed a ‘model for how a social worker shouldn't be’.

“The shouting against KK Shailaja was out of a peculiar mental status. Is this how he treats a woman? It is sad that he thinks that for a clap from followers and for media attention, he needs to do this,” he added.

The Chief Minister called the KPCC President's words an insult to Kerala.

The Chief Minister said that the state is currently under fear of chances of getting a community spread.

“At this crucial period, the Opposition is attacking the Minister to harm the system that is struggling to avoid a community spread. Don't play politics with people's lives,” the Chief Minister said.

“They are only worried about who gets credit for our success. I say that credit completely goes to the people who stood together,” the Chief Minister said.

127 new coronavirus cases were reported from the state on Saturday. 57 patients have recovered. Among the new cases, 87 people were returnees from foreign countries. 36 are from other states. Currently, 1,450 people are under treatment.

