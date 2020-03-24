Redmi Smart TV to be launched with Redmi K30 Pro on March 24

The other products to feature in the event will be the M1 Purifier F1 and also a laptop, RedmiBook 14.

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand has organised an online event, this Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The expectation all this while was that the company will be launching its new flagship, the Redmi K30 Pro. But it now transpires that there may be lineup of several devices during this online event including a Redmi Smart TV. The other products to feature in the event will be the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition, the M1 Purifier F1 and also a laptop, RedmiBook 14.

The information on the launch of the Redmi TV has taken many by surprise, but this is no rumour. There is an official post by a senior executive of the company in the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Xiaomi already has its very popular and successful range of televisions in the Mi brand and the image that this teaser message on the Redmi TV launch does not appear very different from the regular Mi TV either.

The question is if the Redmi TV is for sale only within the Chinese market or the company will take it to the other markets as well. There is no clarity on that. Perhaps these details will be revealed during the launch event on Tuesday. With the current lockdown type of situation in many countries, the company may not be able to properly market the products until the market situation improves.

From whatever information is available, it can be assumed that the Redmi TV will be an Android TV with the usual smart TV features.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 Pro is rumoured to be fitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage. A 64MP sensor will be the primary shooter in the rear camera setup. The front camera is likely to be of the popup type leaving the display screen fully available for viewing. There are claims the Redmi K30 Pro could be the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.