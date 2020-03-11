Redmi Note 9 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch: 48MP quad camera, 5020mAh battery

The phone is going to be launched on March 12, 2020 and due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, the launch event is going to be online-only.

Specifications of most smartphones in the market get leaked ahead of their release. There are some professional observers who take it upon themselves to keep their eyes and ears open for even the smallest of details to show up and they will put out a tweet. The latest phone to be receiving attention is the Realme Note 9 Pro. The phone is going to be launched on March 12, 2020 and due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, the launch event is going to be online-only. This means there will not be a gathering and a large screen demo of the features and then a formal release. The demo video may still go live in the online launch event.

Coming to the leaked specifications of the device, the Realme Note 9 Pro is expected to have a large 6.67inch full HD+ display that will sport an aspect ratio of 20:9. The processor is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The RAM support is likely to be available in two variants, 4GB and 6GB and the onboard storage in two options, 64GB and 128GB. The Android 10 OS out of the box will be the operating system.

The camera section in the Realme Note 9 Pro will have four sensors in the rear led by a 48MP primary sensor. For support there will be an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The fourth one is expected to be a depth sensor. The front camera for selfies is being predicted to be 16MP.

The battery, as per these leaks, will be 5.020mAh with 18W fast charging support. Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black are the three colours in which the device is likely to be released.

Though this leak of the specifications of the Realme Note 9 Pro has come just a couple of days ahead of the launch of the device and most probably reliable, wait till the official word is out to accept all of them as correct and confirmed.



