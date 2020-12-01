Red warning for parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, heavy rains expected

The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations from Monday till December 4.

Heavy rain is expected to hit south Tamil Nadu and Kerala between December 2 and 3 due to a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal that may cause a cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. A red warning was issued in four districts in Kerala for December 3 â€” Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. An orange warning was issued for December 2 and 3 in six districts in Kerala. The IMD has also stated that there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned people who live in houses with weak roofs to be careful due to the possibility of strong winds. People living in low-lying areas and in landslide-prone areas have also been warned.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed at relief camps, and those living near dams have also been warned of possible safety concerns.

The storm is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2 and then emerge into the Comorin area â€” around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu â€” the next morning, the IMD noted.

Rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep from December 1 to 4, the department said in its latest bulletin. In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some areas and extremely heavy showers in isolated places on December 3.

Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day, as well in the southern parts of the two states, including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD said.

"A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal in the early morning of [Monday]â€¦ it moved west-northwest wards and lay about 710 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1120 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari."

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts on December 2. Sea conditions are also expected to be rough to very rough.

The department advised total suspension of fishing operations from Monday till December 4 in all the regions that would come under the influence of the system.

The low pressure area on November 28 over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal was organised into a well-marked low pressure area on Sunday and further concentrated into a depression on Monday.

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed the coast off Puducherry days ago, influencing heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.