Recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru registered 3,535 new cases, taking its total COVID-19 tally to 3,07,540.

Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period in Karnataka on Sunday. The state reported 8,344 recoveries on a single day and 7,012 new COVID-19 cases as per Sundayâ€™s bulletin."With 8,344 discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, the state's recoveries rose to 6,45,825, while COVID-19 tally increased to 7,65,586, including 1,098,264 positive cases with 7,012 fresh cases on Saturday," said the state health bulletin on Sunday night.

The state's death toll also rose to 10,428 with 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru Urban reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its toll to 3,525 so far. Bengaluru registered 3,535 new cases, taking its COVID-19 tally to 3,07,540, including 64,435 active cases, while 2,39,579 recovered so far, with 3,845 discharged on Saturday.

Of the 945 patients in intensive care units (ICU) in various hospitals across the state, 365 are in Bengaluru, followed by Ballari (67), Hassan (44), Chamarajanagar (43), Kolar (29), Kalaburagi (28) and Shivamogga (27).

Of the 1,05,067 tests conducted in the 24-hour period, 21,876 were through rapid antigen detection and 83,191 were through RT-PCR. The state's positivity rate declined to 6.67% and case fertility rate to 0.72%.

A total of 2,24,565 passengers have been screened at airports in the state. 5,49,952 primary contacts and 5,11,126 secondary contacts were traced over the last 24 hours. 1,06,235 individuals were put on home quarantine in the last seven days.

A study by a private institute studying COVID-19 cases pattern projected that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka will reach 10 lakh by November 12. The researchers say that they arrived at these numbers based on the test positivity rate (TPR) which has been at around 11% for eight weeks now.

(With IANS inputs)