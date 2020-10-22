Recoveries continue to exceed new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

For the third consecutive day, Karnataka showed more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases, with 9,289 patients recovering from the virus and 5,872 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday. The infection, however, claimed 88 lives, taking the state’s death toll to 10,696 since the virus broke in the state on March 8.

“With 9,289 discharged from hospitals across the state, recoveries shot up to 6,71,618 so far, while the COVID-19 tally increased to 7,82,773, with 5,872 new cases on Tuesday and active cases at 1,00,440 till date,” said the state health bulletin here on Thursday.

Bengaluru also reported 3,844 discharges in a single day (Wednesday), taking its recoveries to 2,48,584 till date, while 2,717 fresh cases led to the COVID-19 tally going up to 3,15,559, including 63,343 active cases.

Experts believe that Bengaluru has witnessed a dip of 40% of new cases being reported in the last seven days. While ICUs across the city are still full, there are beds vacant in a few COVID-19 centres run by government, experts say.

Mysuru, which has the second highest number of virus cases at 45,864, has reported 1,147 recoveries as against 220 fresh cases. With 53 patients succumbing to the virus on a day, the city’s death toll has gone up to 3,631 till date. In airports across Karnataka, a total of 856 people were screened in the last 24 hours.

Of the 947 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 78 are in Bengaluru, 67 in Ballari and Dharwad, 44 in Hassan, 43 in Chamarajanagara and 29 in Kolar. Out of 1,08,241 swab tests conducted on Tuesday, 21,673 were through rapid antigen detection and 86,618 through RT-PCR.

“The state’s COVID-19 positive rate for the day declined to 5.42% while the case fatality rate was 1.47%,” the bulletin added.