Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah, Sanju Samson leads the charge

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals which the Steve Smith-led side won at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

On Tuesday, Sanju Samson led the sixes chart with nine maximums, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and MS Dhoni (3).

Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, smashing 74 off 32 balls as RR scored a mammoth 216/7.

"My game plan is stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit," said 25-year-old Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

"I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."

Along with Samson, Smith - who opened the batting - scored 69 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 217-run target for the Chennai Super Kings. The three-time champions finished with 200 for six wickets in 20 overs, despite a late surge from Faf du Plessis, who hammered a 37-ball 72.

While CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on Friday, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.