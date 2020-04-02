‘Recipe for disaster’: Kerala HC stays liquor supply for persons with alcohol withdrawal

The government order had allowed the Kerala Excise Department to supply 3 litres of alcohol per week to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed for three weeks the state government’s order which allowed the supply of alcohol to citizens suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome (AWS). The Kerala High Court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those filed by the Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, which stated that alcohol cannot be prescribed as a treatment for dependency on alcohol.

The order allowed the Kerala Excise Department to supply 3 litres of alcohol per week to persons who produced a doctor’s certificate stating that they have alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

An individual could approach Primary and Family Health Centres (PHC/FHC), taluk and district hospitals, general and speciality hospitals, medical colleges and other government hospitals and could get an OP (Outpatient) ticket and be examined by a doctor. If the doctor is convinced that the person has AWS, a certificate or note saying could be issued to the patient with a particular dosage or quantity of alcohol.

This note could then be taken to the nearest excise range office or circle office by the patient or someone authorised by the patient. On the basis of the note, and an identity card of the patient, the Excise Department was authorised to issue a single liquor pass which could be used at any beverage corporation (Bevco) outlet to procure the prescribed quantity of alcohol.

Hearing the petition on Thursday, the High Court bench headed by Justice Nambiar called the Kerala government’s order a ‘recipe for disaster.’

“We are concerned that the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing. No document in medical literature supports such a prescription on alcohol to persons with alcohol withdrawal syndrome,” Justice Nambiar said, as per a report in LiveLaw.

The state of Kerala defended the order in court, with the State Attorney saying that administration of alcohol in moderation is a recognised practice to cure alcohol withdrawal and that many deaths had taken place in the state owing to the non-availability of alcohol during the lockdown. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, all liquor outlets in the state have been closed till April 14.

The counsel for the medical officers told the court that doctors will be liable for legal and disciplinary action if they prescribe alcohol as a cure to alcohol dependents.