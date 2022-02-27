Receptionist hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala over a quarrel

The accused has been identified as one Ajeesh and he has been arrested and remanded.

news Crime

In a spine-chilling incident at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala, a hotel receptionist was hacked to death with a machete by a 33-year-old man, on Friday, February 25. The accused was identified as Ajeesh, a habitual offender, and has been remanded by Thampanoor police. The murder was caught on a CCTV camera installed the hotel.

In the visual, the accused, Ajeesh, can be spotted getting down from his vehicle and entering the hotel with a machete on one hand and a bag on the other. He then attacks an Ayyappan multiple times, especially on his neck, and exits the place after making sure that he was dead. Ayyappan, who is a native of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, was alone in the reception desk on Friday morning, when the murder took place.

According to police sources, the accused Ajeesh had gotten into an argument with the receptionist Ayyappan (34) in October last year. “We have learnt that the murder was committed due to that argument. Further investigation is underway,” they said. He was nabbed on Friday by the Kerala police from his native place at Nedumangad.

"However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on," police added. The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel. Another staff member, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police.

Ajeesh has been remanded and an FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for murder).

According to a The New Indian Express report, Ajeesh has been involved in seven criminal cases and he was arrested in July of last year for stabbing a youth.

(With PTI inputs)