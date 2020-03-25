Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A with 5000mAh battery to launch in India soon

The rear camera setup has a quad camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Atom Tech Shorts

Smartphone brands can come up with some interesting model names. Realme has planned to launch two new smartphones, Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A in the Indian market on Thursday, March 26. These may be first models in this Narzo series. The details here have been lifted from a microsite created by Flipkart listing the upcoming phones on their platform. But with Flipkart suspending services, the launch timeline is now unclear.

Speaking of the specifications, the display fitted on these devices will be 6.5-inches in size with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The IPS LCD display has a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The processor under the hood is the MediaTek Helio G80 octa core SoC. The RAM support comes in two variants of 3GB and 4GB and the corresponding internal storage levels are 64GB and 128GB respectively. The Android 10 OS with the Realme UI riding as the interface on top in the operating system.

The rear camera setup has a quad camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. 2 x 2MP sensors, one a macro camera and the other a depth sensor complete the configuration. The front camera for selfies is 16MP.

The Relame Narzo 10 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with a standard charging support of 18W.

The other Realme Narzo 10A has specifications a little below the ones on the above device. The display on the Realme Narzo 10A is 6.52-inches and the aspect ratio and screen resolution are the same as the Realme Narzo 10. The processor here is MediaTek Helio G70 along with 3GB of RAM. 32GB is the onboard storage with a provision for a microSD card. The operating system on this device is the Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.0 as the interface.

The camera arrangement in the rear of the Realme Narzo 10A has three cameras, 12MP+2MP+2MP. The front camera for selfies 5MP.

The battery is the same 5,000mAh.

As for the pricing the Relame Narzo 10 will be sold at Rs 14,990 and the Realme Narzo 10A will be priced at Rs 7,999. The phones can be purchased on the Realme website as well.