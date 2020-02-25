Realme launches 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro in India: Full specs

Atom Smartphones

Realme, the Chinese brand, appears to be aggressive about the Indian market, slowing economy or not. The company has gone ahead and launched a new smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro in the Indian market, along with its global launch. The new device comes with three RAM variants, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. What’s more, the phone can operate in 5G networks as well, though the Indian 5G network still looks far away.

Coming to the full specifications of the phone, it has a 6.44inch super AMOLED full HD+ display that offers a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The display can handle HDR10 as well. As mentioned, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is the processor and the RAM support goes up to 12GB. The internal storage variants are 128Gb and 256GB. There is no support for a microSD card. The Android 10 OS with the Realme UI will be the operating software on this device. A unique feature on this device permits the user to connect a wired pair of headphones and a wireless pair at the same time.

There is a quad camera setup in the rear and a double selfie camera arrangement in the front. In the rear, there is the 64MP primary shooter with support from a 12MP telephoto camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera combination has a 32MP sensor plus an 8MP wide-angle camera. For low light conditions, the camera section comes with a new Ultra Nightscape Mode.

A strong 4,200mAh battery will power the Realme X50 Pro. The battery gets a 65W charger that is included in the pack that lets you achieve a full charge in just 35 minutes. Moss Green and Lust Red are the two colours in which the phone is being released.

Now, to the pricing. The base 6GB/128GB variant of the Realme X50 Pro will sell in India at ₹37,999; 8GB/128Gb at ₹39,999 and the 12GB/256GB at ₹44,999.