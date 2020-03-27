Realme India extends warranty on all products till May 31

This is applicable on products such as Realme smartphones, wearables, etc whose warranty expires between March 20 to April 20, 2020.

If you had recently bought a smartphone or a wearable device from Realme and were worried about its warranty expiring during the Coronavirus lockdown, you can relax since the company has announced an extension of the warranty period.

So, if your Realme product carries a warranty that expires between March 20 and April 30, 2020, its warranty will now stand extended till May 31. This covers all products like smartphones, wearables and any other Realme product that you possess under warranty.

The lockdown has meant the service points are closed and if you had an issue with a Reamle product that you wanted to be resolved, you have to wait till the lockdown is lifted. Realme has tried to address this issue by extending the warranty till May 31.

If you purchase a Realme product between March 15 and April 20, then the replacement period for the device will be automatically stand extended by 30 days.

Taking steps to support our users during this tough period:

-Extended Warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar.- 30th Apr. '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar.- 30th Apr. '20#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/rLrAYQPkZS — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) March 26, 2020

The announcements on these have been made by Realme’s Indian operations. The company has also put-off the event to launch some of its Realme devices in view of the current lockdown. The company may wait till April 14, 2020 to know the exact situation before announcing the fresh date for the launch. Most companies are now adopting the online route to launch their new products.

Meanwhile, following the 21-day lockdown declared by the government, effective March 25, 2020, Realme has halted production activities in its manufacturing facilities in the country.

On the warranty extension, Realme is not the only one to announce an extension. Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have also declared an extension of the warranty period on all their products.