Realme C3 launched in India with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

The Realme C3 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera.

Atom Tech Shorts

In terms of its price, you would think the Realme C3 launched in India on Wednesday, February 6, 2020 is an entry level smartphone, but once you go through its specifications you will realise it is a lot closer to being a mid-segment offering.

A 6.5-inch display phone with a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a dual camera setup in the rear can be had for Rs 7,999. In fact, a lower 3GB RAM can be picked up for Rs 6,999 even.

The Realme C3 is a successor to the Relame C2 launched earlier. The new device, as indicated above, has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The display has a screen to body ratio of 89.8% and a waterdrop notch on top is meant to house the front camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The MediaTek Helio G70 SoC is the processor under the hood. There are two RAM variants, 3GB and 4GB. The corresponding internal storage levels are 32GB and 64GB respectively. A microSD card slot allows you to enhance this storage to 256GB as well.

Again, as mentioned, there is a powerful 5,000mAh battery that promises 43.9 hours of talk time and more. The phone comes with the Android 10 OS out of the box.

The camera section has two sensors in the rear panel one below the other. The primary sensor is 12MP and the secondary shooter 2MP. Realme has packed the cameras with a host of support software, that include HDR, Nightscape, Chroma Boost, Slo mo (480p, 120fps), PDAF, and Portrait mode etc. The front camera for selfies is 5MP.

As for connectivity options, you have 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, Micro USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS/Beidou/ Galileo/Glonass/A-GPS, and so on. Sensors on board include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, and accelerometer.

Blazing Red and Frozen Blue are the only two-colour options.

Realme C3 with the 3GB/32GB RAM/ROM combination is being priced at Rs 6,999 and the 4GB/64GB phone at Rs 7,999. Sale begins on February 14 on Flipkart and on Realme.com. The device will reach the offline stores also after that.