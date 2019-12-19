Realme Buds Air launched: Here’s how they compare with OnePlus, JBL, Motorola and Nokia

Tech Shorts

Relame claims its Buds Air can last as much as 17 hours on a full charge.

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched a pair of wireless earbuds, Realme Buds Air. The product looks a lot like Apple’s AirPods. There are several features of this product from Realme that stand out.

Four other products are being taken here for comparison, there are OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2; Motorola Verve Buds 500; JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless in-Ear Headset and Nokia True Wireless Earbuds.

Battery Life: Battery life is one of the most important features you look for in a wireless headset since you would want to keep listening to music or take calls and not face the battery going off. Here, Relame claims its Buds Air can last as much as 17 hours on a full charge, with the charging case. Without it, the charge is on for three hours. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 claims 14 hours, Motorola Verve Buds 500 claims 9 hours, JBL Tune 120TWS - 16 hours and Nokia True promises 12 hours, in comparison.

Wireless Charging Support: Here, Relame Buds Air stands out as it is the only one in the lot with the wireless charging facility.

Weight of the Earbuds: Here, the Realme Buds Air weigh 4.16gms while the Motorola, JBL and Nokia products weigh, 4.5, 4.5 and 5gms respectively. Only OnePlus is lighter at 2.308gmas.

Water Resistance: You would want to be keen to know if the earbuds are water resistant. Here also the comparison is mixed since the Motorola and OnePlus earbuds are not classified as water resistant while JBL and Nokia are. Realme claims its product has IP68 certification, which means it is both water and dust resistant.

In terms of the colours in which the earbuds are available in the market, Relame Buds Air have 3 colour options.

Pricing: With all these comparable features the pricing is another critical factor for the buyers in the Indian market. Here is the comparison.

Realme Buds Air: Rs 3,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2: Rs 5,990

Motorola Verve Buds 500: Currently available at Rs 3,499

JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless in-Ear Headset: Currently available at Rs 6,499

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds: Currently available at Rs 6,789