Realme 6 Pro launched in India with 6.6inch 90Hz display, 30W fast charging

The Relame 6, with a slightly smaller 6.5inch display and most other features of the Pro version retained, has also been launched.

Atom Smartphones

Realme is a Chinese brand which is in many ways a sub-brand of Oppo. Now, Realme has launched two smartphones in the Indian market, the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6. The phones come with excellent specifications that include a quad camera setup in the rear and a dual selfie camera in the Pro version and 8GB RAM etc. The Pro version has the 90Hz refresh rate. They are priced quite reasonably for these specs.

The Realme 6 Pro is the higher device of the two and it sports a 6.6inch IPS LCD display that has full HD+ screen resolution. The phone has 90Hz screen refresh rate as well. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is the processor which gets a RAM support of 8GB. There is a 6GB variant available as well. The storage variants are also available in 64GB and 128GB. The Android 10 OS with the internal Realme UI function as the operating system in the Realme 6 Pro.

Experience the magic of #6CamerasProDisplay on #realme6Pro!

- Dual In-Display Selfie Camera

- SDM 720G

- 90Hz Display

1st sale at 12 PM, 13th Mar. on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX

Get an Instant Discount of ₹1,000 on Axis Bank Cards+EMI on Flipkart.https://t.co/BBy5LPkm8T pic.twitter.com/3gRp8a8D3M March 6, 2020

As mentioned, the dual front camera for selfies is a highlight on this device. A pill shaped module holds a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens that offers a 105° view to take selfies. The quad camera setup in the rear has a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. A solid 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging lends power to the unit.

These specs make the Realme 6 Pro a formidable device in the category.

The Relame 6 has a slightly smaller 6.5inch display with most other features of the Pro version retained, including the 90Hz refresh rate and the full HD+ resolution. The difference is in the protection as there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection here for the screen. The processor is different; it is the MediaTek, Helio G90T. You get three RAM options, 4GB, 6GB and 8GB and the storage variants of 64GB and 128GB are available in the Realme 6 too.

Coming to the camera section, the same quad camera setup has been retained but the 12MP telephoto lens is replaced with a 2MP depth sensor. The front selfie camera has only one lens, a 16MP shooter. There is no difference in the battery or the fast charging support.

Now, to the pricing. The base Realme 6 4GB/64GB starts at ₹12,999. The 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB variants will cost ₹14,999 and ₹15,999 respectively.

The Realme 6 Pro will start at ₹16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB RAM/ROM combinations will set you back by ₹17,999 and ₹18,999 respectively.

Sale starts on March 11 for the Realme 6 and on March 13 for the Realme 6 Pro and they can be purchased on Flipkart, Realme’s own online store and retail outlets as well.