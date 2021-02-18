RCB buys Maxwell for a whopping Rs 14.75 crore, Moeen goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore

The IPL auctions are in progress in Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) engaged in a long battle to buy Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell on Thursday, a fight that was ultimately won by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. Glenn Maxwell will play for RCB in the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL auctions that are in progress at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Thursday had around 200 players in the draft list, up for grabs by eight franchises. While RCB had a bigger wallet with Rs 35.40 crore remaining to purchase players, CSK had one overseas slot to fill and Rs 19.9 crore. Maxwell, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was obviously a target for a few teams. The bid wars that started between RCB and KKR soon shifted to RCB and CSK. CSK eventually gave in and let Glenn Maxwell go when the bid hit Rs 14.25 crore.

England all rounder Moeen Ali was purchased by CSK for Rs 7 crore. CSK engaged in a battle of money with Punjab Kings to acquire Moeen Ali and ultimately won. The news of Moeen Ali coming to CSK brought with it several humorous reactions from fans and followers alike. A few days ago, during the second test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the audience asked Moeen Ali for an update on the upcoming Ajith film Valimai.

Moeen Ali coming to Chennai. Hopefully at least now he is not found wanting to the one question that was on everyone's lips: Valimai update. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) February 18, 2021

By acquiring Moeen Ali, CSK’s wallet is lighter by Rs 7 crore and all the overseas slots have been filled. RCB’s wallet is lighter by Rs 14.75 crore and their team will now have Virat Kohli, AB deVilliers and Glenn Maxwell.

CSK’s official Twitter handle welcomed Moeen Ali by tweeting, “LION ALERT! Moeen is ours and that's the #ValimaiUpdate!(sic).”

