RBI launches ‘MANI’ app to help visually impaired identify denomination of notes

Currency

In a bid to help the visually impaired identify the denomination of an Indian bank note, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday launched a mobile app called Mobile Aided Note Identifier (MANI). The app was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI said in a statement that the mobile app is capable of identifying the denominations of "Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series" bank notes by checking "front or reverse side or part of the note including half folded notes at various holding angles and broad range of light conditions".

Feature-wise, the app is capable of identifying the denomination through audio notification in either Hindi or English and non-sonic mode such as vibration.

Indian bank notes currently contain several features which enable the visually impaired to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable bank note size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns.

"Technological progress has opened up new opportunities for making Indian bank notes more accessible for the visually impaired, thereby facilitating their day to day transactions," the RBI said in a statement.

In terms of more features of the app, it can be navigated via voice controls to be able to access the app’s features wherever the underlying device and operating system combination supports voice enabled controls.

The application is free and can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges or payment.

"After installation, the mobile application does not require internet and works in offline mode," the statement added.

However, the RBI added in its statement that this mobile app does not authenticate a note as being either genuine or counterfeit.