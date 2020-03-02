Ravichandran attends 'Adhuri Lover' movie launch

Flix Sandalwood

Veteran actor V Ravichandran was at the Adhuri Lover muhurat and it had the entire team excited. The actor, despite his busy schedule, attended the event and wished the team for their success. It may be noted that Ravichandran has a slew of films in different stages of production right now. His next release may be Rajendra Ponnappa, which is in the post-production mode, report sources.

Extending his thanks for gracing the occasion, the film’s hero Virrat posted on his social media page, "ADDURI LOVER MUHURTHA "... ️Thanks a lot RAVI SIR for ur wonderful support ... I'm a great fan of U sir️ I'm really happy to be a part of this team, it's more than a family ... ️ Shower us with love and affection ️LOVE U ALL ️"

Adhuri Lover is directed by AP Arjun and this is the second time the hero and director are working together after their last outing Kiss, which had hit the marquee last year. Sanjana Anand has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer.

When Kiss had hit the marquee last year, reports surfaced that there would be a sequel to it. With the same team announcing a new film, we need to wait for an official word to know if it would be a sequel or a fresh subject.

It may be noted that Kiss was a romantic movie that was produced by V Ravi Kumar under his home banner Rashtrakuta Pictures. The film had Viraat and Shree Leela as the lead pair and it was their maiden film.

V Harikrishna and Adi Hari had composed music for this venture with Arjun Shetty cranking the camera. The lyrics for all the six numbers in the album were penned by the film’s director AP Arjun.

