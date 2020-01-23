Ravi Teja will be seen as music loving gangster in ‘Disco Raja’, director V Anand reveals

The film is set to hit the marquee on January 24.

Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja is all set to hit the marquee on January 24. The promos are happening full swing right now. Speaking about the film, director Vi Anand had said in an interview to the Times of India, “I had the basic idea for Disco Raja’s story ten years ago, but it’s been only a year and a half since I’ve found enough material to frame it right. The film will have many entertaining elements and is the most important film of my career.”

According to the director, an action sequence in Disco Raja has been shot in Iceland with the Fast and Furious crew involved in its making. The entire stunt scenes were shot at the Langjökull glacier, which is one of the largest in the world, he revealed. Incidentally, Interstellar was also shot in the same location, he added. Vi Anand went on to reveal that Ravi Teja plays a music-loving gangster filled with attitude and sarcasm in Disco Raja.

According to reports, Disco Raja is a science fiction film which has caused immense buzz.

Three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar have been roped in to share the screen space with Ravi Teja. Allari Naresh has been roped in to play an important role in the film. Impressed over the way his character has been shaped up, Allari Naresh agreed to join the star cast, confirm sources. Ram Talluri is bankrolling this film under his banner.

The makers of this film have spent lavishly on this project; particularly for a fight sequence between Ravi Teja and Bobby Simha for which a set was erected at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad at the cost of Rs 1 crores.

