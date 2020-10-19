Ravi Teja unveils first look of his upcoming film ‘Khiladi’

‘Khiladi’, starring Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi, will start production next month.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Ravi Teja is gearing up for his upcoming film Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios. On Sunday Ravi posted the first look and title of the film on his social media, stating, "Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey! @DirRameshVarma #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies."

The first look poster features a stylish Ravi Teja, wearing a black full-sleeved T-Shirt and black jeans, with reflective sunglasses.



In the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Dimple Hayathi as the second lead. The film is set to go on the floor next month, while an initial ceremony will be held on Sunday.



Recently, Ravi Teja resumed shooting for his Telugu film Krack, co-starring Shruti Hassan, in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. While Ravi Teja joined the sets on Wednesday, Shruti Haasan is expected to join soon. Shruti is currently wrapping up her portion in the Tamil film Laabam. Sharing the latest poster of Krack, director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, "We are so happy to resume our shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us. We thank you from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow on very soon (sic)."



Krack is the third collaboration between Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second collaboration between Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, after Balupu. In Krack, which is tipped to be an action-thriller, Ravi Teja plays a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay in the same avatar. However, director Malineni had clarified that the film is not a remake. “Krack is not a remake of any film. It’s an original script and audiences will get to see Ravi Teja in a very different avatar from what they’ve seen so far. We have also made it clear that we have no plans to release our film on OTT.”



The makers have roped in Apsara Rani of Dangerous fame for a peppy number in this thriller. The special number has been choreographed by Jani Master, and was shot in Hyderabad.



Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, directed by Vi Anand, which was released last December. The film also starred Payal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, an action-based science-fiction drama, failed to click at the box-office. After a string of flops, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on Krack. It is yet to be seen if the successful combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can deliver another hit to make their collaboration a hat-trick.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

