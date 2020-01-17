Ravi Teja turns singer for ‘Disco Raja’

The actor has lent his voice for the track ‘Rum Pum Bum’ along with Bappi Lahiri and Sri Krishna.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Ravi Teja’s next Disco Raja have launched a breezy track, Rum Pum Bum crooned by Ravi Teja along with Bappi Lahiri and Sri Krishna. The quirky lyrics of the song have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

This is not the actor’s first time trying his hand at singing. He previously sang the song Kajal Chellivaa from his film Balupu and also sang the song Notanki Notanki from the film Power. Both the movies had music composer SS Thaman handling the tunes.

“The makers of Disco Raja are confident that Ravi Teja’s track will be one of the talking points of the film. Also, his histrionics as both the father and son in the film are something the actor is excited to share with his audiences,” stated a source to the Deccan Chronicle.

The film is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood this year. Directed by V Anand, and starring Ravi Teja as the main lead it is slated to hit the screens on January 24. The film is said to be science fiction.

Ravi Teja plays the role of the army man with a disorder. Three leading ladies, Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput, and Priyanka Jawalkar have been roped in to share the screen space with the actor.

Director V Anand made his directorial debut with Hrudayam Ekkada Unnadi and has directed Appuchi Gramam in Tamil, Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Oka Kshanam.

Ram Talluri is producing the film under SRT Entertainment banner, the film also stars Tanya Hope, Rajasekhar Aningi, Vennela Kishore, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Satya and Rakesh Rachakonda in prominent roles. SS Thaman has composed music for this flick while Karthik Gattamneni cranked the camera and Navin Nooli handling editing.

Tollywood’s 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja is desperately in need of a hit with his previous film bombing at the box office and he hopes that Disco Raja will deliver.

(Content provided by Digital Native)