Ravi Teja shares first glimpse of 'Khiladi' on his birthday

‘Khiladi’, directed by Ramesh Varma, also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

Social media is abuzz on Tuesday, on the occasion of Tollywood actor Ravi Teja’s 53rd birthday. The actor surprised his fans with the first glimpse poster as well as motion poster for his upcoming film Khiladi. In it, the actor is seen holding a hammer in a shipping yard.



Directed by Ramesh Varma, the first look poster of Khiladi was unveiled in 2020. The tagline read, “Play Smart.” The film stars Ravi Teja in dual roles and also has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Khiladi is produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the film Krack, which was released early in January. Directed by Gopichand Mallineni, the film has Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan playing the lead role.





Recently, upon watching the film, Chiranjeevi heaped praises on the commercial entertainer. Chiranjeevi met director Gopichand and congratulated him on the success of Krack. Gopichand took to Twitter to share, “It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success interaction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting”

It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success❤️❤️Interaction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting pic.twitter.com/VEDkO3jqf1 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 19, 2021

Krack marks the third-time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Malineni, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second-time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu. In the action-thriller, Ravi Teja is seen as a cop. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.



Krack collected a share of Rs 12.5 crore in the first three days of its release, and had a positive reception from critics and moviegoers. The film accumulated a worldwide share of close to Rs 25 crore and breached the break-even mark despite the 50% occupancy rule in theatres. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

