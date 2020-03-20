Ravi Teja’s next to be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina

The prep work for this film has begun already and the director is scouting for a suitable heroine to play Ravi Teja’s lead pair.

Flix Tollywood

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina will soon be wielding the megaphone for a Ravi Teja starrer. The prep work for this film has begun already and the director is scouting for a suitable heroine to play Ravi Teja’s lead pair. According to sources in the know, Tammannah has been approached to play the female lead but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Sources close to the film unit say that the director is keen on roping in Tammannah as she would be apt for the role.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s last release was Hello Guru Prema Kosame, which had Ram in the lead role. It was produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Made on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, the film managed to collect Rs 20 crore at the box office following good reviews and word of mouth. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture with Vijay K. Chakravathy cranking the camera. The star cast included Anupama Parameswaran as his lead pair with Prakash Raj, Pranitha Subhash, Amani, Sithara, Jayaprakash, Posani Krishna Murali, Praveen and Ram Prasad in supporting roles.

While this project is taking shape, Ravi Teja is looking forward to completing Krack. Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack, which went on the floors in November last year.

Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on May 8.

Ravi Teja's recent release Disco Raja had hit the screens last month. Directed by Vi Anand, it stars Ravi Teja in the titular role with three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar. The film received positive word of mouth from fans and got average reviews from critics, but general audiences gave it mixed responses.

There are also reports that Naadodigal 2, the sequel to Naadodigal - the action-drama is set to be remade in Telugu. The remake will star Ravi Teja who had starred in the remake of the prequel too which will be directed by Samuthrakani.

